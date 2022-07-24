Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,134 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Franchise Group comprises about 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 1,298.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $32.89 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

