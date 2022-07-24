Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,145 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

