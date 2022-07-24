Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $512.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

