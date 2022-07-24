Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $13.70 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 389,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 205,495 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

