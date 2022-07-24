Foresight Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,526 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

