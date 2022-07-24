Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Palame acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,284.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

