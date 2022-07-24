Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,429,000 after buying an additional 255,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 304,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE CEQP opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -204.69%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

