Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOR. BTIG Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

