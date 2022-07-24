FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.05% of FTI Consulting worth $165,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.05. 280,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,274. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile



FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

