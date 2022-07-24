Furucombo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.02 million and $685,199.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032957 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

