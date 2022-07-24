Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 714,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 826,880.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 429,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ICVT opened at $71.62 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

