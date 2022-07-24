Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.06. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

