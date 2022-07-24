Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MLPA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

