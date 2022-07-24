Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,342,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7,654.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 2,379,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DraftKings by 854.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after buying an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

