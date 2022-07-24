Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $389,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

