Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 612.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 579,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.32 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

