Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.18 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

