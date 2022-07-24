Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 2,167 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

