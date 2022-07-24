Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

