FUZE Token (FUZE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,148.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $9,923.13 and $33,148.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $13.17 or 0.00058183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032685 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken.

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars.

