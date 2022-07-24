GAMEE 1-Day Volume Hits $293,640.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, GAMEE has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $293,640.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017275 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032955 BTC.
GAMEE Coin Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
