Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Up 21.2% This Week

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $11,847.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

