GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Lowered to $112.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.
GATX Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:GATX opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GATX
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
