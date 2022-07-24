GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Lowered to $112.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

GATX Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

