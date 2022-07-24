GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.81

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.81 and traded as high as C$48.74. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$46.50, with a volume of 5,798 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDI. CIBC cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.06.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

