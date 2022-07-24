Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $778.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

