General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

Shares of GD opened at $216.76 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.