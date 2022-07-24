General Electric Co. Reduces Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

General Electric Co. trimmed its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the quarter. Stem makes up 0.1% of General Electric Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. General Electric Co. owned about 0.71% of Stem worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STEM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Stem by 2,688.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STEM stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.23. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

STEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,710 shares of company stock worth $655,014 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

