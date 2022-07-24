Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.