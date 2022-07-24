Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.