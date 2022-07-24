Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Global Ship Lease Stock Performance
Shares of GSL stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02.
Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 23.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
