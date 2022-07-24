GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Up 50.8% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $383,336.06 and $600.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,571.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.17 or 0.06938796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00251516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00113348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00652902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00548683 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006005 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.