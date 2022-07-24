GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

