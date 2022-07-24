Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Reaches $0.0018

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $535,736.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 302,375,161 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

