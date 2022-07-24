Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,962 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

