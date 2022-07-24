Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Featured Stories

