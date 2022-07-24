Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of GBNH opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Featured Stories

