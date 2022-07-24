Gridcoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $16,494.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,963,781 coins and its circulating supply is 412,310,749 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

