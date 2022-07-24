GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.43) price target on GSK in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.13) price target on GSK in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.52) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.77).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,743.20 ($20.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The company has a market cap of £70.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.49. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,224.78 ($14.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,746.59 ($32.83). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,736.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,683.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 7,460.32%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,079.22).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

