GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,850 at UBS Group

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. GSK has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.