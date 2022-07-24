Guggenheim Cuts New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $34.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.36.

New York Times Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYT opened at $31.01 on Thursday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in New York Times by 1.5% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,348,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Stories

