Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

