GXChain Price Tops $0.52 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. GXChain has a total market cap of $38.66 million and $1,683.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

