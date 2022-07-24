Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 164,649 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 164,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises 2.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $45.70 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

