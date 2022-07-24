Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

