Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,569,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,857,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.