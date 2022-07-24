Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.