Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

