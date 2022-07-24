Handshake Price Hits $0.0749 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Handshake has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $70,858.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,723.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,604.87 or 0.07062639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00261218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00113590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00663182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00573646 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005930 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 510,567,289 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

