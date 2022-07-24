Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $35.58 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.