Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,633 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Genesco by 59.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

