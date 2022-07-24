Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $337,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 173,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $23,609,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.